Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

Staying true to his big talk on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and The Bachelor finale shocker, Arie Luyendyk Jr. . has officially "fled" the United States with his bride-to-be Lauren Burnham for a romantic vacation to Iceland, away from cameras—but apparently not social media.

A source tells E! News, Arie and Lauren will be gone for two weeks. The first stop on their post-engagement trip is to see the sights of Reykjavik.

While the couple has left the country for a respite from fame (or infamy), don't think that TV break will last long. Multiple sources tell E! News that when they get back, they are looking to walk down the aisle ASAP.

"Although there has been a lot of backlash surrounding Arie, the couple is really pushing for a TV wedding," an insider said.

"Lauren has been telling everyone that she is so excited to get married and wants it to happen very quickly. After everything that they have been through, they are ready to just seal the deal and spend forever together," said the source.