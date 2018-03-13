EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

  By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 2:25 PM

Staying true to his big talk on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and The Bachelor finale shocker, Arie Luyendyk Jr. . has officially "fled" the United States with his bride-to-be Lauren Burnham for a romantic vacation to Iceland, away from cameras—but apparently not social media.

A source tells E! News, Arie and Lauren will be gone for two weeks. The first stop on their post-engagement trip is to see the sights of Reykjavik.

While the couple has left the country for a respite from fame (or infamy), don't think that TV break will last long. Multiple sources tell E! News that when they get back, they are looking to walk down the aisle ASAP.

"Although there has been a lot of backlash surrounding Arie, the couple is really pushing for a TV wedding," an insider said.

"Lauren has been telling everyone that she is so excited to get married and wants it to happen very quickly. After everything that they have been through, they are ready to just seal the deal and spend forever together," said the source.

 

 

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

As for their European vacation, the insider said that the high-profile reality couple needed a break from being on television, "They wanted to get away from the madness and have a real normal vacation just the two of them as a newly engaged couple."

However, Lauren and the controversial Bachelor have flocked to social media to post a slew of video and photos from their trip.

On Tuesday, Arie posted a photo of the smiling pair and wrote, "Posted this because I sent this to my mom and she said she’s never seen me happier. So much beauty here in Iceland including this one."

Similarly Lauren has shared many images on Instagram Stories of the two during a visit to Black Sands Beach, a trip to a waterfall and sitting pretty with her main man.

Last week, Arie posted an image of the two kissing with the caption, "The real adventure starts now."

And while it may not have worked with Becca Kufrin (whom he infamously dumped after initially proposing), Arie and his new fiancée are apparently smitten kittens.

"They are truly obsessed with one another, and are really in love," said the source. 

Despite their dramatic reunion and the following aftermath, Lauren and Arie aren't laying low or stepping away from the media attention, instead they are leaning into it. And while not everyone's a huge fan of the race car driver, he's got the eye of the only one that matters.

"Lauren loves the spotlight and doesn't care that her fiancé is not liked by America. Lauren has already been planning the details of their wedding and is really excited about it."

Another source says of the under-fire couple, "They're doing very well and are super happy." The insider says fans shouldn't "be surprised if they got married right away or pretty quickly compared to other Bachelor couples."

Take a look at the betrothed couple's romantic trip to Iceland...

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Kissy Time

The two couldn't keep their hands or their lips off of each other during their trip to Iceland.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Breakfast in Bed

Arie posted this image and wrote "Cappuccinos in Bed."

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Smiles for Days

Lauren couldn't stop smiling when she was on the Black Sand Beach.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Don't Go Chasin' Waterfalls

The two found a gorgeous waterfall during their adventure.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Golden Gram

Lauren posted an image of her social media savvy spouse-to-be and wrote, "Stiff wind but gotta do it for the 'Gram."

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Beach Bunnies

The two were all about seeing the sights of the Black Sand Beach.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Nerd Alert

Lauren wrote, "Freakin' Love This Nerd" about her special guy.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

XOXOXO

The reality stars were all about showing their love while on the balmy black beach.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Pony Express

The two played with ponies during their trip.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Snapchat

Beach Baby

Lauren Burnham posted a video of a smiling Arie Luyendyk Jr. all bundled up at the Black Sands Beach on March 13.

TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor
