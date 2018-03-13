Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Actor, artist and provocateur, Shia LaBeoufis still figuring himself out.

He's only 31, but he's been working as an actor for almost his entire life (he actually has an IMDb credit that predates him) and been famous for nearly as long. He spent his youth on TV, including as a star of the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, and had his breakout role on the big screen in 2003's Holes.

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints made an indie star out of him in 2006. The 2007 thriller Disturbia turned him into the boy-next-door heartthrob. And he became the boy-next-door action hero as star of the Transformers franchise and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He twice topped Forbes' list of actors who were worth their price tag relative to how much their films made.

Also at some point in 2007 he went on a date with Rihanna, which turned into rumors that they were a thing, none of which he really dispelled until he told Playboy in 2009, "It never got beyond one date. The spark wasn't there. We weren't passionate about each other in that way, so we remain friends."

But for the most part, what wasn't going right for Shia LaBeouf?

And yet, amid his whirlwind rise to the top... well, you know how these stories go sometimes. Buckle up and enjoy the ride, speed bumps ahead.