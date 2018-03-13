Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi and Yolanda Hadid on Instagram After Breakup

Zayn Malik is pressing the unfollow bottom after his big split.

Soon after news broke that the "Pillowtalk" singer and Gigi Hadid broke up after two years of dating, fans noticed one big thing on Instagram.

Zayn no longer follows both his ex-girlfriend and her mom Yolanda Hadid.

The realization comes after the former couple announced on social media that they had ended their romantic relationship.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Zayn shared in a note posted earlier today. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."