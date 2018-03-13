The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 1:44 PM

Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life story is now available for children to read about. 

Lil' Libros made their book, The Life of/La Vida de Selena available today! The highly anticipated book for the little ones is now on sale. 

"This is our way of saying thank you, Selena. Thank you for your music, energy, and love. The love you had for us - your community. But most importantly thank you for allowing us to dream just like you did. This is how we can thank you," Lil' Libros' Instagram captioned a photo of the book's announcement in November.

"By never forgetting you; by sharing your smile, music, and life with our children. By reminding them that you were us. That you loved and sang in two languages. That wherever you went you were proud of who you were and where you came from. By keeping you part of our family just like our parents did when you were here. This is for you. Thank you."

You can purchase the book on their website or on Amazon. Today, they also released, Around the World With/Alrededor del Mundo Con Cantinflas

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

