Not Just a Pretty Little Thing, Get to Know Nathalie Paris

by Vanessa Villafuerte | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 12:53 PM

Internet babe Nathalie Paris is not only taking over YouTube and your Insta feed, but you may also recognize her as one of PrettyLittleThing's latest ambassadors. This "made in Columbia" pocket-sized babe is one to keep on your radar with her sports luxe style and always on trend fierce looks.

Get to know Nathalie as she talks life hacks, career highlights, and her latest projects for 2018.

Nathalie Paris for PLT_12

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Tell us about yourself. Don't be afraid to get deep.

I was born and raised in Colombia and moved to America at 10 years old. My dad is my biggest inspiration and the strongest man I know. 

What's an average day look like for you?

Coffee, Yoga or Muay Thai, cooking in the kitchen and cuddling with my cat Wolf. 

What's one thing people would be surprised to know about you?

I'm clairvoyant and very spiritual. Seeker of light and truth. 

Tell us some life hacks you swear by.

Aromatherapy for stress, drink lots of water and overnight oil hair masks for hair growth.

What creative projects do you have going on right now?

Coming out with music this year as a singer/songwriter.

One movie you never get tired of watching?

Grease.

How would your friends describe you?

Passionate, loyal, and just a little crazy.

What do you do on your days off?

Spa and movies! 

What's your current mobile screen saver?

The ocean.

What's your fave career highlight to date?

Deejaying!

What are you most looking forward to for 2018?

Making music and traveling the world.

Check out Nathalie Paris sporting PrettyLittleThing :

Nathalie Paris for PLT_11

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Navy Button Front Sport Stripe Crop Top and Navy Sport Stripe Track Pant

Nathalie Paris for PLT_10

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Red Scuba Square Front Thong Bodysuit and Camry Mid Wash Distressed Longline Denim Jacket

Nathalie Paris for PLT_9

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Red Scuba Square Front Thong Bodysuit and Camry Mid Wash Distressed Longline Denim Jacket

Nathalie Paris for PLT_6

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Black Motocross Contrast Panel High Neck Crop Top and Black Motocross Contrast Panel Mini Skirt

Nathalie Paris for PLT_5

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Black Motocross Contrast Panel High Neck Crop Top and Black Motocross Contrast Panel Mini Skirt

Nathalie Paris for PLT_4

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Mustard Peach Skin Cropped Puffer JacketMid Wash Zip Up Mom Jean, and Basic White One Shoulder Jersey Crop Top

Nathalie Paris for PLT_3

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Mustard Peach Skin Cropped Puffer JacketMid Wash Zip Up Mom Jean, and Basic White One Shoulder Jersey Crop Top

Nathalie Paris for PLT_2

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Petite Red Zip Up Cropped Hoodie and Petite Red Zip Up Bodycon Skirt

Nathalie Paris for PLT_1

Photographer: Emilynn Rose

Petite Red Zip Up Cropped Hoodie and Petite Red Zip Up Bodycon Skirt

