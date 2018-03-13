Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Look Back at Their Romance in Pictures

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Zigi is officially over

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the end of their two-year relationship on Tuesday, taking to social media with separate statements reflecting on their cherished time together. 

The former One Direction singer shared, "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old supermodel noted, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in a relationship but in life in general." 

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Moments

Gigi added, "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."

And while there's now a hole in our collective hearts where Gigi and Zayn's seemingly perfect romance once lived, we'll always have the Vogue photo spreads, PDA-filled Instagram selfies and fierce fashion moments.

Relive their relationship timeline by clicking through the gallery above. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Couples , , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Delicate

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her "Delicate" Music Video

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi and Yolanda Hadid on Instagram After Breakup

Sharon Stone, James Franco

Sharon Stone Defends James Franco Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Lil' Libros

The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias Talks About His Twins for the First Time

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.