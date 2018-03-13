Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits after two years of dating.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweeted in a note on Tuesday. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."

Hadid also confirmed the breakup on Twitter.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general," she wrote. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."