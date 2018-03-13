Kim Kardashian Learned a Skin-Care Trick From Kris Jenner That's Super Easy

While the use of hot water while washing your face has sparked some controversy in the beauty world (celebs like Naomi Campbell says it's better to tighten pores with cold water), using a washcloth widely accepted as a good beauty practice.

Kim continued, "I wash my face with a washcloth every night."

While adding a washcloth to your morning routine may seem basic, it's a tip that the KKW Beauty owner has never forgotten. It's been in her beauty arsenal for years.

"I love giving advice," she said. "People always come to me...People write me—I will not say who—but people in the business, people that I've never even met before, and they'll text me and they'll be like, 'Hey this is so and so. I'm going to send you pictures and tell me what you think I should do.'"