Jhene Aiko Shoots Down Those Big Sean Cheating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 12:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jhene Aiko has a different name for those Big Sean cheating rumors: "fan fiction."

On the heels of a report that the rapper and Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger had allegedly "cozied up" at an Oscars after-party, the Grammy-nominated songstress took the claim to task with a few tweets seemingly directed at the allegations. 

"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she tweeted to her 1.5 million followers. "The internet is a wild place," she added. "It's a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen."

Photos

Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Meanwhile, Big Sean also added his voice to the mix, responding with applause emojis to Aiko's comments and answering a fan on his Instagram account who was questioning his behavior. "Well it's not true at all. Y'all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain't shit tho with no doubt in your mind...cause the internet said so? Thanks for the support," he penned to one critic. 

"It's crazy cause some people showed [their] true colors over a story that isn't true and has no proof, or facts. That's deep. Bless y'all," he commented on his own most recent photo. 

The couple confirmed their romance back in October 2016, a few months after Aiko filed for divorce from ex Dot Da Genius that previous August citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce was finalized in October 2017. 

Just a few days later, Aiko commemorated her love for Sean by having his face tattooed on her arm

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Big Sean , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Delicate

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her "Delicate" Music Video

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi and Yolanda Hadid on Instagram After Breakup

Sharon Stone, James Franco

Sharon Stone Defends James Franco Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Lil' Libros

The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Look Back at Their Romance in Pictures

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.