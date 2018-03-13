Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Winter Vacation

Instagram.com
by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 12:13 PM
It's a winter wonderland!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are having the most fabulous vacation, ever.
The soccer stud and his girlfriend are enjoying the slopes and sharing all the beautiful sights with their followers on Instagram.
"All of the wonders of nature," the Spanish beauty writes along with three photos of the couple.
From snowmobiling to sipping hot chocolate, these two are doing it all.
"Infinite love," she captioned another photo of them on a helicopter and the powdery snow.
The 33-year-old athlete posted a pic of the two taking a dip with a beautiful scenic backdrop. "Amazing day," he wrote along with a red heart emoji.
Just last week, Ronaldo's girlfriend took to Instagram to debut her new hairstyle.
"Do you guys like my new look?" she writes in Spanish along with a black and white photo of herself sporting her new bangs.
?????? Maravillas de la naturaleza...
A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on
A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on
In November, Rodriguez gave birth to Ronaldo's fourth child Alana Martina, who is their first child together. Her pregnancy was made public in July, a month after he confirmed the arrival of his twin son and daughter, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, who were born via surrogate.
Check out some of their cutest family moments:
"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post.
The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out.
"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo.
"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family.
Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message.
Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017.
This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too!
Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis.
"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr.
Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo.
Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote.
This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand.
