Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Winter Vacation

It's a winter wonderland!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are having the most fabulous vacation, ever.

The soccer stud and his girlfriend are enjoying the slopes and sharing all the beautiful sights with their followers on Instagram.

"All of the wonders of nature," the Spanish beauty writes along with three photos of the couple.

From snowmobiling to sipping hot chocolate, these two are doing it all.

"Infinite love," she captioned another photo of them on a helicopter and the powdery snow.

The 33-year-old athlete posted a pic of the two taking a dip with a beautiful scenic backdrop. "Amazing day," he wrote along with a red heart emoji.