Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Winter Vacation

by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 12:13 PM

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

It's a winter wonderland! 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are having the most fabulous vacation, ever. 

The soccer stud and his girlfriend are enjoying the slopes and sharing all the beautiful sights with their followers on Instagram.

"All of the wonders of nature," the Spanish beauty writes along with three photos of the couple. 

From snowmobiling to sipping hot chocolate, these two are doing it all. 

"Infinite love," she captioned another photo of them on a helicopter and the powdery snow. 

The 33-year-old athlete posted a pic of the two taking a dip with a beautiful scenic backdrop. "Amazing day," he wrote along with a red heart emoji.  

Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

Just last week, Ronaldo's girlfriend took to Instagram to debut her new hairstyle.

"Do you guys like my new look?" she writes in Spanish along with a black and white photo of herself sporting her new bangs. 

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

In November, Rodriguez gave birth to Ronaldo's fourth child Alana Martina, who is their first child together. Her pregnancy was made public in July, a month after he confirmed the arrival of his twin son and daughter, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, who were born via surrogate.

Check out some of their cutest family moments: 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Party of 6

The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

Too adorable

"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Date night

The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Family Fun

The couple happily poses along with the 32-year-old star's family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Touching moment

"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Christmas Time

The couple enjoys the holidays with their family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Jet-set lifestyle

"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Alana and Mommy

Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Twin love

Early morning moments with these two are the best!

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Enjoying nature

This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too! 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

The family's three girls

Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Can't fight fate

"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

"Best company"

These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Pool day

Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Lunch date

The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

quality time

Ronaldo and Rodriguez pose with the twins and Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

Touching moment

Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Pregnancy rumors

This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

"Blessed"

The Real Madrid star proudly poses with with his three children. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

They're here!

Ronaldo announced the arrival of his twins with this touching photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

His Mini-me

The soccer stud and his oldest son sport matching gear.  

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Concert night

The couple and friends enjoyed a night out at J Balvin's concert. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

