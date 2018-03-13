This Is Us Star Parker Bates Takes the E!Q Ahead of the Show's Big Season Finale

Since September, This Is Us has been playing games with our hearts every week.

Heading into the season two finale tonight, the NBC drama's decade-hopping story line has taken us all over the place—to the past, present and future—and perhaps our heartstrings actually need this upcoming vacation. And we're just the ones watching.

As we know, the show wouldn't be what it is if each role wasn't filled by just the right actor, from the adults to the teens to the kids—all of whom have seamlessly joined forces to make every Pearson family era believable.

"I feel really blessed to be a part of Kevin's story," 11-year-old Parker Bates, who plays "10-year-old Kevin Pearson" in the show's early-'90s sequences, tells E! News. He shares Kevin's timeline with 19-year-old Logan Shroyer and 41-year-old Justin Hartley, both of whom he calls "amazing actors."