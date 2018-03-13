EXCLUSIVE!

Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 10:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dan Gheesling, Chelsea Gheesling, Miles Gheesling

Twitter

Congratulations are in order for Dan Gheesling!

The Big Brother winner and his wife Chelsea Gheesling have welcomed their second child into the world.

"Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling," he tweeted Tuesday. "Your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!"

The newborn arrived at 10:07 a.m. PT, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., Dan tells E! News exclusively.

Before becoming a father of two (and sharing an exclusive photo from the delivery room with E! News), Dan opened up about how his family was preparing to welcome another family member. As it turned out, the couple's son Desmond was more than ready to be a big brother—no pun intended.

"He is such a kind little boy and such a joy in our lives. We think he understands there is a baby coming when he points to mommy's belly and says 'bay-bee,'" Dan shared with us. "As a family, Chelsea and I have been putting a lot of thought into how we exactly introduce Desmond to the new baby, as well as making Des feel a part of the process of adding another member to our family. I think he's going to be a great big brother!"

Photos

Famous Reality TV Families

Dan Gheesling, Chelsea Gheesling, Miles Gheesling

Courtesy of Dan Gheesling

As for Chelsea, Dan was in awe of watching his wife balance being pregnant, raising a one-year-old, running a non-profit and her own business.

"It's amazing to think how she does it all, and so well all the time. Chelsea is always so positive even when she is juggling 10 things at once," he gushed. "The pregnancy has been a little bit different because it is the second baby, so we have an understanding of what to expect throughout the process."

Fans first met Dan back in 2008 when he competed on—and won—season 10 of CBS's long-running reality show Big Brother. After being the runner-up in season 14, many fans still argue that he is one of the best contestants to ever step foot into the house.

Ultimately, Dan's greatest accomplishment may just involve his family he loves spending time with. And while parenthood can bring its challenges, the good always outweighs the tough moments.

"Every day it is something new! It could be a new word Desmond says that we have no idea where he learned it from, or starts dancing randomly, or flexing his muscles for the babysitter unprovoked—we really enjoy watching him grow and develop into his own unique personality," Dan shared with us. "Raising Desmond and the new baby is the best challenge of our lives, and I'm lucky to have Chelsea as the best teammate and wife in the world to raise our children together."

Congratulations to the entire family on their big news!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Reality TV , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Delicate

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her "Delicate" Music Video

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Inside Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Romantic Trip to Iceland

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf's Epic Highs and Lows in Hollywood and Beyond

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid, Trisha Hadid

Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi and Yolanda Hadid on Instagram After Breakup

Sharon Stone, James Franco

Sharon Stone Defends James Franco Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Lil' Libros

The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split: Look Back at Their Romance in Pictures

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.