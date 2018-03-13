Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Dan Gheesling!

The Big Brother winner and his wife Chelsea Gheesling have welcomed their second child into the world.

"Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling," he tweeted Tuesday. "Your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!"

The newborn arrived at 10:07 a.m. PT, weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz., Dan tells E! News exclusively.

Before becoming a father of two (and sharing an exclusive photo from the delivery room with E! News), Dan opened up about how his family was preparing to welcome another family member. As it turned out, the couple's son Desmond was more than ready to be a big brother—no pun intended.

"He is such a kind little boy and such a joy in our lives. We think he understands there is a baby coming when he points to mommy's belly and says 'bay-bee,'" Dan shared with us. "As a family, Chelsea and I have been putting a lot of thought into how we exactly introduce Desmond to the new baby, as well as making Des feel a part of the process of adding another member to our family. I think he's going to be a great big brother!"