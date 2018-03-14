Bachelor in Paradise Season 5: What (and Who!) to Expect

A cold front of sorts is coming to Mexico this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise is set to return for its fifth season on ABC this summer, and while Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette has yet to premiere, producers are already looking ahead to their annual trip to Mexico. But fans can expect to see a few changes after the successful run of The Bachelor Winter Games this February, according to Robert Mills, the senior vice president of alternative programming at ABC.

"There were a lot of learnings from Winter Games, where it wasn't a show where you were bringing in people every week," he said. "There will certainly be the hallmarks of Bachelor in Paradise, but I think we will definitely take into account the stuff from Winter Games, where it definitely seemed to form some really strong couples and at the end of the day that's the goal."