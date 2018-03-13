Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Baby No. 4 Would Be Her Last

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian requires organization and order.

After all, that's one of the key ways she juggles the circus that is her life in the international spotlight. "My life is chaotic, so my home is supersimple," she said in an interview for the April issue of Elle. "Everything has to be clean. No clutter."

The 37-year-old mom and media mogul extends that philosophy to perhaps the busiest realm of her high-profile life—digital. "I can't have a full phone. At the end of the day, I delete everything that's not a current conversation," she revealed. "If I need some information, then I keep it. If not, it has to be deleted. I can't see too much noise." The reality star is so dedicated to efficiency that her children's clothes are labeled with ironed-on names. "If things aren't organized, I flip out," Kardashian said. "I know where everything is, and I. Do. Not. Lose. Things."