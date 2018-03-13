Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer Features Dumbledore, Hogwarts and Trouble in Paris

Wands at the ready!

On Tuesday morning, fans got their first look at Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of five daring adventures in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

The first teaser trailer for the film debuted online in advance of its Nov. 16, 2018 release date, and it picks up after the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) escapes custody of MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America). Set mostly in Paris, the runaway villain sets out to find followers and give pure-blood wizards full control of non-magical beings.

Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) can't let that happen, of course, so he asks a former student, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), to stop Gellert—without fully realizing the impending dangers. "Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world," according to the studio's logline.

"I can't move against Grindelwald," Dumbledore tells Newt. "It has to be you."