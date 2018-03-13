Shia LaBeouf Breaks His Silence on "Mortifying" 2017 Arrest: "I F--ked Up"

"To hear him say that he was disappointed in me probably changed the course of my life. 'Cause I was still fighting. I was still on my 'Look how fast they released the videos! They don't release these!' Just on my defense-mechanism-fear garbage. And you can't do that to him. He keeps it 1,000 with you, and that s--t doesn't even make sense to him," LaBeouf says. "Zack can't not shoot straight, and bless him for it, 'cause in that moment, I needed a straight shooter who I couldn't argue with." Their conversation continued on set, LaBeouf adds. "We were getting ready to do a scene and Zack said, 'Do you believe in God?' And I thought, No f--kin' way are you about to explain God to me, Zack...Zack said, 'Even if He's not real, what does it hurt?'"

It was a life-changing conversation. "I don't believe in God...But did I see God? Did I hear God? Through Zack, yeah. He met me with love, and at the time, love was truth, and he didn't pull punches. And I'm grateful, not even on some cheeseball s--t trying to sell a movie. In real life," LaBeouf says. "That motherf--ker is magical. Zack allowed me to be open to help when it came."

Not everyone has been so willing to give LaBeouf a second chance, however.

The actor next stars in Borg vs. McEnroe (in theaters Apr. 13), and after that...he's got nothing lined up. "I'm run out. No one's giving me a shot right now. Spike Lee is making a movie. I was talking to him about it," he says. "He goes to the money and pushes to try to get me in the movie, the money says no, and that's the end of me hanging out with Spike Lee for this film."

LaBeouf didn't ever think he'd be in such a position. After all, by 2011, the actor's franchise films with directors Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg had grossed over $4 billion. "Michael and Steven did a lot for me," LaBeouf says. "I'm not going to pooh-pooh those dudes anymore."