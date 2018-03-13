Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Act Out A Wrinkle in Time With James Corden

If you liked A Wrinkle in Time, just wait until you see the 4-D version.

James Corden took the Disney film to a new level by acting out the movie with Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show.

For those who aren't familiar with 4-D, Corden described it as "real people acting out the movie live in front of a movie audience"—but it's not a play.

"It's exhausting being the man who has to reinvent cinema but who else is going to do it? James Cameron?" the host said in a confessional. "Alright, let's call him. Can you get a signal at the bottom of the ocean? Didn't think so."

Corden and the cast did just that by hijacking a screening of the film at the Pacific Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. and acting out each scene.

"It's so weird being in a theater and not giving away cars or anything," Winfrey said. "I'm not used to that."