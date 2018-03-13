Why Amy Schumer Does Not Want to Take Husband Chris Fischer's Last Name

Amy Schumer is trying to avoid a mix-up.

The I Feel Pretty star surprised the world when she wed chef Chris Fischer in a secret ceremony last month and now, she's facing the decision of whether or not to change her last name. For one, she doesn't want to be confused with Amy Fisher, the former Long Island teen who shot and wounded Mary Jo Buttafuoco in 1992 amid her affair with her husband, Joey Buttafuoco.

"Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?" the actress' dad Gordon asked her in her Instagram Story shared on Sunday, according to People.