Tom Brady Eats His First Strawberry and Chugs a Beer With Stephen Colbert

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tom Brady, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Eighteen months ago, Tom Brady made a confession: he had never tried a strawberry. Like, ever. "I've never eaten a strawberry in my life," he told New York. "I have no desire to do that."

The athlete, who would later publish a book about his holistic lifestyle, never explained his aversion to the berry. So, when he appeared on CBS' The Late Show Monday night, Stephen Colbert wanted to challenge the New England Patriots player to expand his palate and try one.

Brady, who subscribes to his own TB12 Method, was initially dubious—but Colbert wasn't about to let him get out of taking a bite. "My producer tells me that you said to him, 'I hate strawberries.' You hate strawberries. But you also told New York magazine last year, 'I have never eaten a strawberry in my life.' Which is it, Tom?" he asked. "Do you hate strawberries?"

Brady maintained he has "never" eaten a strawberry, clarifying that he hates the way they "smell." After some more coaxing, Brady took a bite and decided it was "not that bad" after all.

"I did it," he said, making a sour face. "Mom, are you proud of me? After all these years..."

Read

Rooney Mara Didn't Eat Her First Pie Until Age 31

Brady admitted he "had the worst diet" in his youth, and he "rarely" drinks beer now that he's adopted a healthier lifestyle. To his surprise, Colbert had two pints at the ready. "I was a pretty good beer chugger back in the day," the quarterback said. "Are we competing or are we just...?"

"I don't know if you're a competitive guy," Colbert joked in response.

To find out who won the beer chugging competition, watch the video now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Brady , Stephen Colbert , The Late Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Susan Kelechi Watson

See This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson's Dramatic Before-and-After Home Renovations

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Production Company to Adopt Inclusion Riders

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte and Shawniece Fight Over Serious Phone Drama

The Voice, Adam Levine

The Voice Coaches Can't Stop Insulting Adam Levine's Shirt

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan's Motion to Dismiss Felony Drug Possession Charge Denied

Shannon Beader, David Beador

Shannon Beador’s Husband David Claims Children "Refused to Talk or See Me" Amid Divorce

Farrah Abraham

Watch the Moment Farrah Abraham Officially Quits Teen Mom

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.