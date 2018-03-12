Watch the Moment Farrah Abraham Officially Quits Teen Mom

So this is why Farrah Abraham stopped filming.
On Monday night's all-new Teen Mom OG, cameras rolled as the MTV reality star revealed to executive producer Morgan J. Freeman that she will no longer be participating in the show.
"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things. All that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that if it's my own show, not on MTV anymore," she explained during a phone call. "There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I'm only 26."
When Morgan expressed that he just wants the reality star to do what she feels is best for her family and career, Farrah quickly made her announcement.
"Well then I will just have my lawyer contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best," she shared before hanging up the phone. "Thank you, have a great night."
MTV would also post two recent tweets from Farrah that may have shed some more light on her decision to leave.
"Watching @TeenMom @MTV I'm so happy I don't welcome anymore of @MTV made up s--t to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry," she wrote to her 1 million followers. "I appreciate this great example of being a strong woman through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show. It's horrible when people play dumb, act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions are as their older than I am."
Earlier in tonight's show, Morgan traveled to where Farrah was staying to have an in-person conversation about her future with the show. During the sit-down, the executive producer brought up several concerns including how Farrah was treating producers and the adult themed webcam show she was planning to do.
"The amount of work that goes into keeping you happy with the crew has bubbled up to a point where we have to figure out if we move forward," Morgan shared. "Out of nine moms, you're the only one that's the problem."
Farrah responded, "I'm sorry. F--king shoot me for being who I am. I'm sorry. I'm not difficult. Look, Morgan I don't need any more drama." In that case, perhaps leaving the show is a good thing after all.
As for who could be replacing Farrah's spot, reports surfaced last month that Mackenzie McKee would be stepping in. MTV has yet to comment.
Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.