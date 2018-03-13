For the People Might Have Your New Favorite Female Friendship

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 8:00 AM
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome Shondaland's newest recruits.
With For the People's premiere tonight, the world of Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Grey's Anatomy gets a little bigger in a lot of the best ways.
In fact, it gets a lot bigger thanks to the large ensemble cast of the legal drama, which follows a group of newly minted lawyers who are learning to practice in the oldest court in the country while also, as usual, juggling their personal lives and interpersonal relationships.
The show also centers around the strong friendship between Sandra Bell (Britt Robertson) and Allison Adams (Jasmin Savoy Brown), which is the first thing that drew both Robertson and Brown to the series.
"When I read the script, I loved the female friendship of Sandra and Allison," Robertson tells E! News. "I think that was the big draw for both of us because it's just not really portrayed a whole lot on network television, and it's nice to see it in this setting, sort of the courtroom drama aspect."
"I feel like often they try, but they miss the mark," Brown says of female friendships on other shows. "Like either it starts out as these are best friends and they turn on each other or stab each other in the back—it's just not quite real. Or it's too perfect, right, we don't see any conflicts in the relationship and then how they resolve it, and they get it right."
Another big draw of the series is the fact that it's in such great company under the name of Shonda Rhimes, which also means there's so much crossover potential.
Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder just managed to pull off a pretty wild two-hour crossover event that brought Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) together for the first time, and the For the People stars are hoping to someday manage the same thing for themselves.
While some of the stars are big fans of Grey's Anatomy and could envision some way for their characters to make a hospital visit in Seattle, the most obvious answer was definitely fellow lawyer show How to Get Away with Murder.
"Viola Davis. That's a sentence in and of itself. Viola Davis," Brown said, before revealing her very well-thought-out plan.
"Viola Davis probably is my aunt—maybe estranged, maybe not—but she comes over and she's like, hey Allison, let me help you out on this case.:
"And I happen to be at the apartment, because we live together," added Robertson.
"Then she's like, hey Sandra, I'm gonna take you guys under my wing," Brown continued. "I mean, anyone else be in the episode if they want but I don't think they need to. It's just the three of us conquering New York City, and then at the end, we go to a karaoke bar."
100% would watch that crossover.
For the People premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC.
