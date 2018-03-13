For the People Might Have Your New Favorite Female Friendship

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome Shondaland's newest recruits.

With For the People's premiere tonight, the world of Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Grey's Anatomy gets a little bigger in a lot of the best ways.

In fact, it gets a lot bigger thanks to the large ensemble cast of the legal drama, which follows a group of newly minted lawyers who are learning to practice in the oldest court in the country while also, as usual, juggling their personal lives and interpersonal relationships.

The show also centers around the strong friendship between Sandra Bell (Britt Robertson) and Allison Adams (Jasmin Savoy Brown), which is the first thing that drew both Robertson and Brown to the series.