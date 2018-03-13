See This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson's Dramatic Before-and-After Home Renovations

There's no place like home.

When Susan Kelechi Watson found a space in Los Angeles, the actress was thrilled to be closer to work while filming This Is Us.

There was just one problem: She needed some help in the décor department. Time to call in some experts.

With help from HomeGoods and their style expert Mike Harrison, Susan was able to put some "TLC in my West Coast crib." The results are nothing short of impressive.

"I wanted to bring a vibrancy but also a sense of peace," Susan explained to E! News exclusively. "I wanted a place where I felt energized but also felt like when I close the door, it's my own little oasis."