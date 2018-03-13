The Voice Coaches Can't Stop Insulting Adam Levine's Shirt

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:00 AM
Not even the coaches' fashion choices are safe on The Voice.
In the clip above, exclusive to E! News, coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys go in on each other for their outfits, though it's mostly a lot of everyone piling on about Adam Levine's rather tropical shirt.
"You clearly know about Jimmy Buffet because you're wearing his shirt in here today," Shelton teases after referring to Levine as "Tommy Bahama" and "Ace Ventura" and joking that his shirt needed to be watered.
"I know what New York sounds like. My whole family's from New York," Levine tells a contestant when Keys claims she's the only one with New York cred, and she bites back.
"Not with that shirt they not."
NBC
While Adam gets the brunt of the insults, Kelly Clarkson is also not immune.
"Maybe I was distracted by that ridiculous jersey that Kelly's wearing," Shelton says, referring to Clarkson's black and gold number 14 off-the-shoulder jersey dress.
"Are you serious? This one?" she asks, spinning around to show off her name emblazoned on the back. "I'm not known for clothes, but this is cool."
And then the Adam jokes continue, as usual.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
