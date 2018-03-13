Inside Tori Spelling's Intense Bond With Her 5 Kids

Spelling's career had expanded to include a jewelry line for HSN, as well as lifestyle- and mommy-blogging and memoir-writing. Her third book, Uncharted terriTORI came out in 2010—and in it she opened up about the mixed feelings she had when Dean indulged in his hobbies, like car racing. He would say he felt like he was escaping the weight of the world.

"...I can't help feeling like that world that he's escaping is us, his family," she wrote. They had renewed their wedding vows on their fourth anniversary, in 2010.

"I crave more time with Liam and Stella," Spelling explained. "If I have a day off, it is automatically theirs. There are things I miss about being single. Before I had kids, I loved to get into bed at three in the afternoon and spend hours watching mindless chick flicks, stupid movies, reality TV and E! True Hollywood Stories. Now I can't imagine doing that..."

She wrote that she had "all I ever wished for. But," Spelling admitted, "trying to be a perfect wife, mother and mini mogul has its challenges, especially if, like me, you want to be perfect at all of them at the same time." And, similarly to her father, the late TV producer Aaron Spelling, she was finding that she had workaholic tendencies.

All that balance she had been striving for was veering off-kilter, and she wrote that it was taking a toll on her health and, sometimes, her marriage. Dean had lamented that she never seemed to be in the mood to have sex anymore, grumbling, per the book, "'You're more in love with the bed.'"

Eventually, being the domestically inclined duo that they were, Spelling and McDermott got into wedding planning (in Uncharted terriTORI she said she wanted to do a show about throwing dream weddings on a budget), and in April 2011 Tori and Dean: Storibook Weddings premiered on Oxygen. Their third child, daughter Hattie Margaret McDermott, was born on Oct. 10, 2011.