How to Celebrate National Napping Week (Because Who Doesn't Love to Nap?)

So you just found out that today is National Napping Day.

Not only is that literally the best news ever (any excuse to hit the snooze button or publically nap without shame, right?), it's just a portion of the good news. What we mean is that the nationally recognized siesta fest is actually a week-long celebration. So if you didn't get in some hardcore zzz's or if you just want to rest up more (hello, who doesn't?), you have plenty of time to indulge.