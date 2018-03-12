How to Celebrate National Napping Week (Because Who Doesn't Love to Nap?)

So you just found out that today is National Napping Day.

Not only is that literally the best news ever (any excuse to hit the snooze button or publically nap without shame, right?), it's just a portion of the good news. What we mean is that the nationally recognized siesta fest is actually a week-long celebration. So if you didn't get in some hardcore zzz's or if you just want to rest up more (hello, who doesn't?), you have plenty of time to indulge.

And as if the celebration of napping wasn't good news enough, why not sweeten the deal with a few essentials that'll make your nap place of choice even more amenable?

Essential Oil Diffuser

BUY IT: Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $105

Air Purifier

BUY IT: IBaby AirSense Air Purifier, $150

Silk Pillowcase

BUY IT: Drybar Slumber Party Silk Pillowcase, $45

Slipper Booties

BUY IT: UGG UGGpure Alena Suede Slipper Bootie, $120

Lounge Jumpsuit

BUY IT: Topshop Supersoft Lounge Jumpsuit, $50

Anti-Aging Pillow

BUY IT: Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow, $69

Silk Kimono

BUY IT: Fleur du Mal Haori Kimono, $595

Sleeping Bag

BUY IT: 3C4G Emoji Patch Sleeping Bag Set, $71

Outdoor Hammock

BUY IT: Algoma Net Company Polyester Tree Hammock, $80

Eye Mask

BUY IT: Wildfox Couture Still Dreaming Eye Mask, $44

Pima Cotton PJ Set

BUY IT: Cosabella Bella Briday PJ Set, $98

House Slippers

BUY IT: Skin Vara Slipper, $85

Homestate Candle

BUY IT: Homesick Candles, $30

Sleep Shorts

BUY IT: Maison Du Soir Elody Short, $55

Printed Pillow Set

BUY IT: Butterflies & Flowers Rainbow Pillow, $48

Chunky Knit Throw

BUY IT: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Madeira Chunky Knit Merino Wool Throw, $292

Faux Fur Throw

BUY IT: Willa Arlo Interiors Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $39

Satin PJs

BUY IT: Olivia von Halle Alba Patricia PJ Set, $520

Personalized Family Pillow

BUY IT: Personalized Family Pillow, $150

Handmade Hammock

BUY IT: Do Good Hammock, $195

Silkscreened Pillow

BUY IT: Settle Down Penmanship Pillow, $40

Match Sticks

BUY IT:  Poetry Match Striker, $25

Alarm Clock

BUY IT: London Retro Alarm Clock, $30

Stripes PJ Set

BUY IT: PJ Salvage Simple Stripes PJ Set, $77

