Frozen's Kristen Bell and Josh Gad Set to Reunite in New Animated Project

For the first time in forever, we have some casting news that will make pop culture fans of any age excited.

E! News can confirm Kristen Bell and Josh Gad will reunite for an Apple series titled Central Park.

The animated musical series from Twentieth Century Fox Television tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park and basically the world.

In addition to the Frozen co-stars, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci and Kathryn Hahn will also star in the series.

"It doesn't get much cooler than this," Josh shared on Twitter after the news broke. "So excited to be bringing the world this new musical series alongside a legend named @lorenbouchard and my idols, @IMKristenBell @leslieodomjr @DaveedDiggs @TitussBurgess @RoryOMalley #kathrynhahn and #stanleytucci."