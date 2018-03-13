The Bachelor State of the Union: What Did (and Didn't Work) During Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Season

How far we've come since Janu-Arie.

Just one week ago, everyone had an opinion on what Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose to do at the end of his journey on The Bachelor: break-up with Becca Kufrin on-camera after proposing to her in his finale in order to be with Lauren Burnham, his initial runner-up. People were furious. People were riveted. People were talking, tweeting and posting all about The Bachelor. People cared. But was the season (which averaged 6.2 million viewers but attracted 7.8 million for its dramatic two-night finale) ultimately a success for ABC and the producers?

Now a few days removed from the polarizing finale and on the eve of production beginning on Becca's season of The Bachelorette, the franchise's team is ready to assess Arie's season overall, a bi-annual state of the union, if you will. "We sit down at the end of every season and we look at everything and what worked and what didn't," Robert Mills, the senior VP of alternative programming at ABC, told E! News over the phone.

So let's look at what did and didn't work, shall we?