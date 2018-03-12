The Unique Way Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Uses Bronzer

There's more to Jenna Dewan Tatum's makeup than meets the eye.

In honor of last night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo created an eye-catching look for the World of Dance host that featured elongated winged eyeliner and glitter.

"For Jenna's look, we wanted to create a look that was strong, but also fun because it's a musical awards show," Vincent said in an email. "Jenna loves sparkle and shine, so the Sigma palettes were perfect."

The beauty pro, whose client roster includes Hailey Baldwin and Karlie Kloss, broke down her look step-by-step, and you won't believe the tips and tricks that went into making this look bold and brilliant.

Check out his beauty hacks below!