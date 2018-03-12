The Bachelor Winter Games Winners Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Split

The heat has run out for one of The Bachelor Winter Games' most memorable couples.

Ashley Iaconetti confirms to E! News that she and Kevin Wendt have split less than a month after ABC's reality show aired its finale.

While details remain mum on the reason behind the break up, Ashley is expected to discuss her relationship status on an upcoming episode of her iHeartRadio podcast.

A new episode of "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" is scheduled to be released later this week.

The news comes as a surprise to fans who have been following the couple's love story on Instagram after cameras stopped rolling. Just a few days ago, Ashley posted a photo alongside her man with the caption, "The way @Kevin.C.Wendt wants to take care of his lady's heart is so beautiful."