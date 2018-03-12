EXCLUSIVE!

Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

Zoey Grossman / Boohoo

Rocking Zendaya's time-bending style has never been easier or more affordable.

Today, the star announced the launch of The Zendaya Edit, a collection of more than 50 pieces, in partnership with boohoo. Handpicked by the Greatest Showman star, the line includes everything you'll need for spring (a.k.a. festival season), including bathing suits, crop tops and athleisure.

"I think it's eclectic like my style but somehow all works together...like my style," she said.

Also like her style, the Oakland,CA-born star relied on inspiration from her stylist Law Roach, who also works with Demi Lovato and Mary J. Blige, to curate pieces that allow her fans to be as bold as she is on the red carpet.

Photos

Zendaya's Best Looks

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

Zoey Grossman / Boohoo

When asked who inspired her boohoo collaboration, she said, "Law [Roach] for sure, he's basically taught me everything I know about fashion and given me the confidence to be fearless in whatever I wear."

The actress is daring with her street style and red carpet looks and she's seemingly success in evoking fashion praise. However, recreating her swoon-worthy, designer looks takes more than styling talent—it takes a financial investment.

Until now, that is.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and More

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

Zoey Grossman / Boohoo

All of the pieces, which will be on sale March 21st, range from $5-$100. And, each clothing item will be offered in sizes 4-22. So no matter your budget or shape, you can recreate the star's look.

The only problem: There's a lot to chose from. Thankfully, the leading lady told us the pieces that she really loves.

"There's a few silky pieces I love, this almost pj-esque set, a striped slip dress and a two piece lavender suit," she revealed.

Check out a preview of her favorite looks below!

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

Article continues below

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

ESC: Bohoo x Zendaya

The Zendaya Edit

Available on March 21st!

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Storm Reid's A Wrinkle in Time Bracelet and More Movie Buff Style

RELATED ARTICLE: Celebrities Who Make Empowering Style Statements—Literally

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zendaya , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Finally Follows Royal Family's Unofficial Pantyhose Protocol

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

ESC: Julianne Hough, Must do Monday

Julianne Hough Uses This Food Seasoning to Whiten Her Teeth

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Is the Choker Still in Style? Camila Cabello Says Yes With 2 New Trends

G-Eazy, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ne-Yo and G-Eazy’s Menswear Wins Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Must-Have Black Jeans Are on Sale!

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Trend

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.