Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign

Rocking Zendaya's time-bending style has never been easier or more affordable.

Today, the star announced the launch of The Zendaya Edit, a collection of more than 50 pieces, in partnership with boohoo. Handpicked by the Greatest Showman star, the line includes everything you'll need for spring (a.k.a. festival season), including bathing suits, crop tops and athleisure.

"I think it's eclectic like my style but somehow all works together...like my style," she said.

Also like her style, the Oakland,CA-born star relied on inspiration from her stylist Law Roach, who also works with Demi Lovato and Mary J. Blige, to curate pieces that allow her fans to be as bold as she is on the red carpet.