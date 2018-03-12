Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

Based on today's look, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be more similar than different.

In honor of her first Commonwealth Day as part of the royal family, Prince Harry's fiancé took a note from the Duchess of Cambridge's style with a pair of navy blue pumps. At first glance, it seems that the royal ladies are twinning with their blue ensembles. While they aren't wearing the same shoes, it's clear that these heels are must-have for the elegant duo.

Taking a closer look, Meghan wore Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps with a matching mid-length dress, her signature white coat (this one was designed by Amanda Wakeley), a Stephen Jones beret and navy blue clutch.

Kate opted for Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps with a navy blue coat, hat and black box-shaped clutch.

Both women have worn their respective pumps before. Kate reportedly has four pairs of the suede heels, and Meghan wore her BB pumps during a visit to Birmingham.