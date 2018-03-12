Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 11:53 AM

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Based on today's look, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be more similar than different.

In honor of her first Commonwealth Day as part of the royal family, Prince Harry's fiancé took a note from the Duchess of Cambridge's style with a pair of navy blue pumps. At first glance, it seems that the royal ladies are twinning with their blue ensembles. While they aren't wearing the same shoes, it's clear that these heels are must-have for the elegant duo.

Taking a closer look, Meghan wore Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps with a matching mid-length dress, her signature white coat (this one was designed by Amanda Wakeley), a Stephen Jones beret and navy blue clutch.

Kate opted for Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps with a navy blue coat, hat and black box-shaped clutch. 

Both women have worn their respective pumps before. Kate reportedly has four pairs of the suede heels, and Meghan wore her BB pumps during a visit to Birmingham

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Timeless and fit for the high society occasions that they attend, it's no wonder why these shoes are a wardrobe must-have. And, good news: You can add them to your wardrobe, no matter your budget.

Shop the look below!

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

Schutz

Boann Suede Pumps, $100

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

GIANVITO ROSSI

105 Suede Pumps, $675

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

Nine West

Solis Pump, Now $70

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

INC International Concepts

I.N.C. Women's Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps, $70

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

Bella Vita

Jensen Pumps, $100

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

Casadei

Leather High Heel Pump, Now $509

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

HALSTON HERITAGE

Carol Suede Pumps, Now $159

ESC: Markle & Middleton Fav Shoes, Market

Nine West

Tahsin Pointed Heels, Now $50

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Fashion Trend

