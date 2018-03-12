Sara Haines Returns to The View After Maternity Leave—and She Has Baby Photos

Sara Haines is back.

The 40-year-old co-host returned to The View Monday morning after being on maternity leave.

The morning show star and her husband Max Shifrin welcomed their second child Sandra Grace Shifrin in December. Haines said adjusting to life with a newborn is "easier this time" compared to when she and her husband welcomed their first child Alec Richard Shifrin. Still, she said the two are now on "one-on-one" defense and that they have their "hands full."

"I think the second time around you know it's not hopeless," she said on the show. "It felt dark and when people said, ‘It gets better,' I thought it was almost a Stepford Wives response. They kind of looked at you like, ‘No, it's fine,' and I didn't believe them. Now, I know these phases are fleeting."

However, the mother of two said she's also enjoying this newborn period more the second time around.

"I sniff Sandra more. I smell her. I love it," she said. "I slow down. I'm working on being present."

She also shared a few pictures of her new bundle of joy.