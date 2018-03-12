Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Laguna Beach family is growing!

Alex Murrel is pregnant with her second child. The former MTV star announced she and husband Kyle Mark Johnson are expecting a little boy on Instagram Sunday.

"Baby brother on his way this July! #JulyBabies," Murrel, who now uses the last name Johnson, wrote alongside a series of family photos.

The photos showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her hubby and their 1-year-old son Levi.

In the comments, Murrel revealed her due date is July 27th. Fellow Laguna Beach alumna Kristin Cavallari also liked her post.

However, Murrel isn't the only one from the show who has a little one on the day. Dieter Schmitz also announced he and his wife Isabell Hiebl are expecting their first child.