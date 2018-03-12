O.J. Simpson Shares "Hypothetical" Account of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

As Simpson told the "hypothetical" story, he explained how he and Charlie got into his infamous Bronco and drove to Nicole's house after Charlie told him he had been by the home and said O.J. wouldn't believe was was going on over there.

They hypothetically parked in the alley and took the knife under O.J.'s seat. "I believe he took it," Simpson said, referring to Charlie. After confirming he went through the back gate, he described there being music on inside the house when a guy showed up that Simpson said he didn't really recognize. Regan identified him as Goldman and Simpson noted, "in the mood I was in, I started having words with him." Then, according to the hypothetical, Simpson and Goldman broke out into a verbal fight, Nicole came out and Simpson said they started "having words." As Simpson described, he didn't like when Nicole told him to leave because, "if you read the book," there had been events leading up to that night that were "very, very irritated."

Simpson said he remembered Nicole fell and hurt herself. "I think Charlie had followed this guy in—wanted to make sure there was no problem and he brought the knife," Simpson said. "As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself and this guy kind of got into a karate thing."

"I remember I grabbed the knife I do remember that portion—taking the knife from Charlie and, to be honest, after that I don't remember except I'm standing there. There's all kind of stuff around…blood and stuff around," he continued. "I hate to say this, but this is hypothetical," he adds while laughing.