Kylie Jenner Shares Secrets of Her "Perfect" Pregnancy: I Gained 40 Lbs. and Craved Eggo Waffles

For reasons unknown, Kylie later deleted her tweet about gaining 40 lbs. while pregnant.

Kylie announced her daughter's birth in early February, after taking a self-imposed hiatus from Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 5. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie's family stayed mum about her pregnancy while making various talk show appearances in the fall and winter of 2017. "You just have to go with the flow," matriarch Kris Jenner recalled to E!'s Justin Sylvester last week. "The family pact is 'don't say a word,' so my lips were sealed."