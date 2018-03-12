Olivia Wilde's Dog Paco Dies on Her 34th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 12, 2018 4:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It wasn't a happy birthday for Olivia Wilde.

The actress revealed her lovable dog Paco died on her 34th birthday. 

"Lost my best friend last night," she wrote on Instagram Mar. 11 along with a series of photos of her and her pet. "Paco was a kind, wise, gentle, loving soul. I could post a thousand photos of so many adventures. These pics remind me of how peaceful he made me. My heart feels broken right now. All I can ask is that you consider adopting a pup, and loving them with all you've got. Here's to all the incredible friends of Paco who've been so kind to him over the years. I am forever grateful."

Photos

Stars Who Rescued Dogs

Wilde turned 34 on Mar. 10. In a separate post, the House star shared a picture of her cuddling next to partner Jason Sudeikis and their two kids Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1.

"What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday?" she wrote next to the family photo. "Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs. Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you."

Paco lived a long life. On Feb. 8, the actress revealed she'd had her dog for almost 16 years.

"Been with this handsome man almost 16 years," she wrote on Instagram. "What's our secret? Same as most true lovers. Bacon."

The family of four also has another dog named Elvis. The family adopted the pooch in 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Olivia Wilde
Latest News
Princess Madeleine Baby

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Reveals the Name of Baby No. 3: Adrienne Josephine Alice

Alex Murrel

Laguna Beach Star Alex Murrel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson Shares "Hypothetical" Account of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's Murders

Dieter Schmitz, Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach's Dieter Schmitz Expecting First Child With Isabell Hiebl

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Paris Hilton Dishes on Wedding Dress Shopping, Cake and More Big Day Details

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Taryn Manning, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Taryn Manning Clears the Air With Her Late Father on Hollywood Medium: ''If He Was Around, Everything Would Be So Different''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.