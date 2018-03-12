G-Eazy and Halsey Were King and Queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Was it just us, or did Halsey and G-Eazy have one special night at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

After watching the live telecast Sunday night, pop culture fans will remember a few things.

Yes, Taylor Swift premiered her new music video for "Delicate." And yes, Cardi B had the best clap back directed towards her haters.

But for some viewers, they will remember all the fun Halsey and G-Eazy had inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

It all started on the red carpet when the Hollywood couple posed for photos together and displayed plenty of PDA. Soon after, interviews followed where the love only continued.