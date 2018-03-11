DJ Khaled Can't Seem to Pronounce Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Name at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Hosting is easier said than done.

During tonight's 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, DJ Khaled found himself interacting with the crowd in between performances and awards.

"So many beautiful people," he shared inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "Check this out. Everybody in the VIP—save your snack. It's about to get serious. Our next presenters are lions. Where my girl at? Where my girl at? Hold on. I can't say his name right."

Soon after, DJ Khaled asked a stagehand to do the honors of naming the first presenter.

"Here's Jenna Dewan Tatum," the MVP employee shared before DJ Khaled continued his introduction.