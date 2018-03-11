DJ Khaled Can't Seem to Pronounce Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Name at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 7:14 PM

Hosting is easier said than done.

During tonight's 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, DJ Khaled found himself interacting with the crowd in between performances and awards.

"So many beautiful people," he shared inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.  "Check this out. Everybody in the VIP—save your snack. It's about to get serious. Our next presenters are lions. Where my girl at? Where my girl at? Hold on. I can't say his name right."

Soon after, DJ Khaled asked a stagehand to do the honors of naming the first presenter.

"Here's Jenna Dewan Tatum," the MVP employee shared before DJ Khaled continued his introduction.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," he said. "And make some noise for Eve."

 While Jenna and Eve didn't seem to notice the moment before Song of the Year was announced, social media had a few comments to share.

Perhaps it's all part of the script. Maybe the record producer just has a little jitters? Whatever the case may be, the show must go on!

As DJ Khaled says, onto "Another One."

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on TNT, truTV and TBS.

