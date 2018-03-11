Is the Choker Still in Style? Camila Cabello Says Yes With 2 New Trends

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:57 PM

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Just when we thought the choker was making its way out of celebrity style, Camila Cabello reasserted its appeal.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018, the "Havana" singer appeared on the red carpet wearing a graphic pencil skirt, bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a black sheer top. The sheer layer featured a high neckline that could either be attached or an added wide, black and white choker. Her overall look is bold, but it was her choker that grabbed our attention. 

We first spotted the impact of chokers back in 2015, when celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna brought back the '90s style. As a flattering, sultry addition to any outfit, it quickly gained momentum. However, now, we've been waiting for someone to give new energy to trend. Camila has done that with her wide, turtleneck-like chokers.

Photos

Shop the Look: Camila Cabello's iHeart Radio Music Awards Chokers

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Case in point: her dazzling performance necklace.

When it was time for the L'Oreal ambassador to perform during the award ceremony, she changed her outfit and her choker in true diva form. Then, three men carried the singer, who wore a silky pink dress with a thigh-high slit, matching over-the-knee boots, gloves and retro sunglasses. The hero of her outfit: a wide, sparkling choker.

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

According to the star, bigger is better. To recreate her look, find a wide choker and pair with a strapless gown, or layer your patterned choker over a top with a high neckline, giving it a cool turtleneck feel.

Do you love it? Shop the trend below! 

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Baublebar

Keisha Choker Set, Now $12

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Ettika

Wide Beaded Choker, Now $20

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Dannijo

Skylar Studded Velvet Choker, $145

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Steve Madden

Wide Leather Choker Necklace, $23

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Miss Selfridge

Wide Crystal Rhinestone Necklace, $24

ESC: Camila's Chokers

Dolce & Gabbana

'90s Bronze Extra Wide Crystal Choker Necklace, $175

ESC: Camila's Chokers

PrettyLittleThing

Silver Wide Beaded Statement Choker, $10

RELATED ARTICLE: Ne-Yo and G-Eazy's Menswear Wins Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's White Coat Is Officially a Celebrity Fashion Trend

