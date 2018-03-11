Bon Jovi Rocks 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards With First-Ever Icon Award

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:55 PM
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
They give music...a good name!
Whether you want them on a bed of roses or livin' on a prayer, Bon Jovi hit up The Forum in true rock 'n' roll style when they were honored with the first-ever Icon Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night.
After being introduced by Olympian Shaun White, the '80s rockers took the stage at the fun-filled award show, hosted Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and rocked out with a medley of "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name."
After their performance, frontman Jon Bon Jovi said, "I want to thank the three and a half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi fans. We've been at this game a long time and the only advice I'll tell this incredible talent is stay true to who you are and then they are going to make you icons too someday."
It's been an exciting time for the longtime rockers, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month.
Fresh off an epic performance... @BonJovi headed to the press room for some pics! ? #iHeartAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/3eZqyAVqQN— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 12, 2018
In addition to the Jersey boys' honor, Camila Cabello will be presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release.
iHeartRadio also honored Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism.
The night's performance lineup includes Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran,Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.
As for the nominees, Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's smash hit "Despacito" dominated with seven nods, followed by Rihanna, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled with five each.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Here Comes the Bride! See Megan Morrison's Custom Wedding Gown on the Season Two Premiere of The Arrangement
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!