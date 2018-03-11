Bon Jovi Rocks 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards With First-Ever Icon Award

They give music...a good name!

Whether you want them on a bed of roses or livin' on a prayer, Bon Jovi hit up The Forum in true rock 'n' roll style when they were honored with the first-ever Icon Award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night.

After being introduced by Olympian Shaun White, the '80s rockers took the stage at the fun-filled award show, hosted Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled and rocked out with a medley of "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name."

After their performance, frontman Jon Bon Jovi said, "I want to thank the three and a half decades of fans that have been listening to Bon Jovi fans. We've been at this game a long time and the only advice I'll tell this incredible talent is stay true to who you are and then they are going to make you icons too someday."

It's been an exciting time for the longtime rockers, the band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month.