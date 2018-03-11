Hailey Baldwin, Big Sean and More Address Gun Violence at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It wasn't just about the music tonight.

During the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, viewers were reminded of the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

In the middle of the live telecast held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Big Sean took a moment to introduce a survivor named Alex Moscou.

"He's a lacrosse goalie, member of the drama club and he's a sophomore who survived the attack by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people," the rapper shared. "Make some noise."

Alex then took the microphone and spread awareness about the upcoming March For Our Lives.