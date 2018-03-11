Ne-Yo and G-Eazy’s Menswear Wins Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
For the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 red carpet, the men did not come to play.
Typically, the excitement of the red carpet centers on women's fashion. Sure, every now and again, a guy will appear wearing something bold and different (See: Daniel Kaluuya's golden tux jacket at the Oscars 2018), but the menswear is usually limited to black tuxedos, suits and occasional denim looks.
Ladies and gentlemen, tonight, that is not the case. Menswear made a statement.
Crystallized lapels, leopard print, metallic button-downs, Dad sneakers—there was a lot to marvel at on the red carpet. Some of these guys deserve an award for their rule-breaking style.
Which guy should take home the gold? Keep scrolling!
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
G-Eazy
Between his gold suit jacket and velvet boots, the rapper looks royal.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Zedd
The music producer trades in buttons for a zipper, then opts for matching pants with zipper detailing.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Ne-Yo
With the World of Dance judge's Off-White bomber, track pants and sneakers, his wide-brimmed hat is the perfect finishing touch for the red carpet.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Lonnie Chavis
The This Is Us star wears silver sneakers on the carpet and we love it.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Khalid
The "Love Lies" singer is a shining star in a metallic button-down shirt that he tucked in on one side.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Trevor Jackson
The grown-ish actor pairs satin blue pants with a graphic button-down and yellow coat—bright and brilliant.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Conor Maynard
You can't be blue looking at the singer on the red carpet. He reminds us all that spring is around the corner with his bright blue suit.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Young Thug
The rapper's art deco jacket stood out on the red carpet, as did his purple socks.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Cal Shapiro and Rob Resnick
Between the floral-print suit and the "I Miss Obama" T-shirt, we're not sure which celeb is making a bigger statement.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Kevin Ross
The "Long Song Away" singer opts for a chest-baring leopard and floral print shirt—a bold choice.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
James Maslow
The Celebrity Big Brother star opted for a popular look: a leather jacket, white T-shirt, skinny black denim and Chelsea boots. However, the orange accents give it a personal touch.